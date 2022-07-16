Chinese vice premier stresses development of rural industries

Xinhua) 12:52, July 16, 2022

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends a teleconference on developing the country's rural industries in Beijing, capital of China, July 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on Friday called for efforts to develop the country's rural industries into a solid foundation for rural vitalization and agricultural modernization.

Hu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a teleconference in Beijing.

In doing so, the country should help the planting and breeding sectors to thrive and improve agricultural production capacity in a consistent manner to ensure food security and the adequate supply of major farm produce, Hu said.

Efforts should also be made to bolster farm produce processing and circulation as well as sectors regarding contemporary rural services, the vice premier said.

While boosting the development of industries that create jobs effectively, the country needs to encourage those who have left rural areas to return home and start businesses, Hu said.

The country should also increase support for areas that have shaken off poverty to develop rural industries and facilitate the shift of industries from the relatively well-off eastern regions to areas having been lifted out of poverty, Hu added.

