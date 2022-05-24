China releases action plan on rural construction

Xinhua) 10:11, May 24, 2022

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday published an action plan on rural construction to improve people's livelihoods in rural areas and facilitate the country's rural revitalization drive.

By 2025, tangible progress should be made on rural construction, and continuous improvement should be seen in the rural living environment, according to the document jointly issued by the General Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council General Office.

In the meantime, China also expects positive progress on ensuring that every village and household has access to rural infrastructure, steady advancement in basic public services, and solid results on promoting cultural and ethical progress in rural areas.

The action plan will play a guiding role in advancing the rural construction initiative and making rural areas more attractive places to live and work, according to the Office of the Central Rural Work Leading Group.

The document lists 12 key tasks for promoting rural construction, including formulating a unified plan, carrying out major projects and improving relevant mechanisms in rural areas.

The projects will cover areas such as road transport, water supply, energy, logistics, informatization, comprehensive services, rural housing and living environment, it said.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)