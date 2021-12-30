Rural industries help locals increase income in S China's Sanjiang

Xinhua) 14:56, December 30, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 20, 2021 shows a chicken farm at Qingpo Village of Hechi City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. As Guangxi consolidates its achievements in poverty alleviation and goes all out for rural revitalization, fostering rural industries is of great significance of advancing income growth of rural residents. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)