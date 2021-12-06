China to accelerate improvement of rural living environment

Xinhua) 08:59, December 06, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- China has released a five-year action plan on improving rural living environment amid the bid to promote rural vitalization and upgrade the living conditions of rural residents.

Rural living environment upgrade is closely related to the well-being of farmers and the construction of a beautiful China, according to the plan jointly issued by the General Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council.

Noting the achievements made in rural areas since China launched a three-year rural living environment upgrade campaign in 2018, the plan urged efforts to speed up the improvement of rural living environment.

By 2025, rural living environment should be significantly upgraded, with the penetration rate of clean toilets in rural areas steadily increased, and toilet waste effectively treated, according to the plan.

It also urged efforts to continuously increase the treatment rate of rural domestic sewage and strongly raise the level of harmless treatment of rural household garbage by 2025.

