China to improve sci-tech services for rural population

Xinhua) 09:24, August 03, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- China will launch a national campaign to better mobilize the science and technology sector to contribute to the country's rural revitalization drive, according to a new set of guidelines.

Jointly issued by the China Association for Science and Technology and the National Rural Revitalization Administration, the guidelines specify a series of key tasks, including providing sci-tech training, lectures and industry-specific guidance to rural areas.

Sci-tech associations at all levels are called on to lead grassroots sci-tech workers to join in the work of rural revitalization.

The guidelines also require the relevant authorities to incorporate the construction of science popularization facilities into the overall layout of rural infrastructure, expand the service coverage of mobile science popularization facilities and build more sci-tech museums in rural secondary schools.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)