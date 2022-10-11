Man in China's Hebei makes name for himself by growing pears

A man from Wuliehuo village, Ningjin county, north China's Hebei Province, has made a name for himself by growing pears.

Huo Linfeng checks on the growth status of a pear. (Photo/WeChat account zgzs001)

Huo Linfeng, born into a family that has been planting pears for generations, is the head of a planting cooperative in the village, which is known for its pear industry. The output value of pears in the village exceeds 100 million yuan (about $14.1 million). The village also boasts pear trees with a history of more than 300 years, and many varieties of pears have been planted there.

Huo previously ran a fruit business in central China's Hubei Province. In 2010, when he was 41, Huo returned to Wuliehuo village and established the planting cooperative two years later.

Photo shows smart devices at Huo Linfeng's pear orchard. (Photo/WeChat account zgzs001)

Huo owns a pear orchard of 600 mu (40 hectares), and the retail price of each pear from his orchard can reach dozens of yuan, with a far higher than average profit, making his orchard one of the best in the village.

Huo attributed his success to the introduction of a high-end pear variety called Whasan pear, which tastes good, as well as sound management. He has also installed smart devices at his pear orchard.

A smiling member of Huo Linfeng's cooperative shows off a pear. (Photo/WeChat account zgzs001)

Now, Huo's Whasan pears are gaining great popularity, attracting many nearby fruit dealers.

Huo has also shared planting techniques and management experiences with other pear growers in the village without hesitation to help them increase production.

Huo Linfeng (1st L) shares management experiences with pear growers. (Photo/WeChat account zgzs001)

