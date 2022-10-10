Home>>
Batik workshops help increase incomes of Miao women in SW China's Guizhou
(People's Daily Online) 11:19, October 10, 2022
|Women of the Miao ethnic group draw batik patterns at a workshop in Danzhai county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Oct. 7, 2022. (Photo/Huang Xiaohai)
In recent years, Danzhai county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, has integrated batik of the Miao ethnic group, an intangible cultural heritage, with rural vitalization.
With support from the local cultural department, inheritors of the intangible cultural heritage have established 17 batik workshops to design and produce relevant cultural and creative products, promoting the protection and inheritance of the traditional craft while helping many Miao women who master the batik technique to find jobs and increase their incomes.
