Tourism market in China's Yunnan sees robust holiday recovery

Xinhua) 16:02, January 28, 2023

KUNMING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Yunnan Province posted 45.15 million visits made by tourists during this year's Spring Festival holiday, up 244.7 percent year on year, according to the provincial culture and tourism department.

The tourism revenue during the seven-day holiday ending Friday hit 38.44 billion yuan (about 5.68 billion U.S. dollars), up 249.4 percent year on year.

Data from the provincial culture and tourism department shows that 20.58 million visits made by tourists from outside Yunnan were registered during the holiday, accounting for 45.59 percent of the total visits, an increase of about 22 percentage points year on year.

The number of tourists received in 16 prefectures and cities of the province all maintained double-digit growth. Among them, Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, Baoshan City, and other border prefectures and cities are fully recovering.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)