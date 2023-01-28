Lantern show in Jinan, E China's Shandong
People enjoy the lantern show at the Baotu Spring Park in Jinan, capital city of east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 27, 2023. The lantern show held in Baotu Spring Park has attracted over 350,000 tourists during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)
