Tourists enjoy themselves at Volga Manor in Harbin during Spring Festival

Xinhua) 12:58, January 28, 2023

A tourist takes photos at the Volga Manor in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 26, 2023. The Volga Manor, a Russian culture-themed park, turned into an ice and snow world during the Spring Festival, attracting lots of visitors. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

People visit the Volga Manor in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

People visit the Volga Manor in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

People enjoy themselves at the Volga Manor in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 26, 2023 shows people enjoy themselves at the Volga Manor in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

People visit the Volga Manor in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

People ski at the Volga Manor in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

People visit the Volga Manor in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 26, 2023 shows part of the Volga Manor in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 26, 2023 shows people visiting the Volga Manor in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

People visit the Volga Manor in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

