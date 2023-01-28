Home>>
Tourists enjoy frozen fantasy kingdom in Harbin
(People's Daily App) 09:52, January 28, 2023
Visitors explore the fantastic Harbin Ice and Snow World, wandering among beautiful ice lanterns and snow sculptures, watching festive lion dances and checking out featured local performances and food.
