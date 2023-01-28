Home>>
Spectacular cloud hangs over Qomolangma during Chinese New Year
(People's Daily App) 10:04, January 28, 2023
A colorful cloud was seen over Mount Qomolangma during the Chinese New Year. The silk-like iridescent lenticular cloud was formed as vapor was lifted over the mountains.
