Spectacular cloud hangs over Qomolangma during Chinese New Year

(People's Daily App) 10:04, January 28, 2023

A colorful cloud was seen over Mount Qomolangma during the Chinese New Year. The silk-like iridescent lenticular cloud was formed as vapor was lifted over the mountains.

