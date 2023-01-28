Home>>
Tea time around stove: new lifestyle to celebrate Chinese New Year
(Xinhua) 09:57, January 28, 2023
Having "stove-boiled tea" has become a hit in southwest China during this Spring Festival. Check out how people enjoy their relaxing tea time.
Photos
