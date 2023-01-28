Companies in east China speed up production during Spring Festival holiday
Staff members make electrical equipment at an electrical appliance company in Yuxin Town of Nanhu District, Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 26, 2023. Many companies in Nanhu District of Jiaxing have sped up production during the Spring Festival holiday to ensure delivery of orders, while offering cash gifts and other rewards for employees. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
A staff member checks the operation of steel furnace at a special steel company in Xinfeng Town of Nanhu District, Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 26, 2023. Many companies in Nanhu District of Jiaxing have sped up production during the Spring Festival holiday to ensure delivery of orders, while offering cash gifts and other rewards for employees. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
A staff member lifts finished steel coil at a special steel company in Xinfeng Town of Nanhu District, Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 26, 2023. Many companies in Nanhu District of Jiaxing have sped up production during the Spring Festival holiday to ensure delivery of orders, while offering cash gifts and other rewards for employees. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Photos
