China witnesses increasing railway passenger trips on 6th day of Spring Festival holiday

Xinhua) 09:27, January 28, 2023

Passengers arrive at Beijing North Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 26, 2023. China witnessed an increase of railway passenger trips on the sixth day of the seven-day Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Passengers wait for their trains in lines at Hohhot East Railway Station in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 26, 2023. China witnessed an increase of railway passenger trips on the sixth day of the seven-day Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Passengers wait for their trains at Hohhot East Railway Station in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 26, 2023. China witnessed an increase of railway passenger trips on the sixth day of the seven-day Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Passengers walk to board a train at Hohhot East Railway Station in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 26, 2023. China witnessed an increase of railway passenger trips on the sixth day of the seven-day Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

