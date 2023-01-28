Shanghai receives over 10 mln visits during Spring Festival holiday

A staff member guides a passenger at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station in east China's Shanghai, Jan. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

SHANGHAI, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai received over 10 million visits during the seven-day Spring Festival holiday, with tourism revenue reaching 16.64 billion yuan (about 2.5 billion U.S. dollars), authorities said Friday.

More than 500 cultural and tourism activities were rolled out to celebrate the Chinese New Year, according to the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism.

The city's main tourist attractions received over 4.1 million visits, about 90 percent of the figure during the Spring Festival holiday in 2019.

During the holiday, 72 museums and 39 art galleries across the megacity welcomed 500,000 visits and 230,000 visits, respectively, up 62 percent and 3 percent year on year.

The city's world-renowned Huangpu River cruise tour received 72,400 visits, up 239 percent from a year ago.

