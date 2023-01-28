China reports no major accidents during Spring Festival holiday

Xinhua) 13:39, January 28, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- No major accidents took place in China during the Spring Festival holiday, the Ministry of Emergency Management said Friday.

In response to the 5.6-magnitude earthquake in Luding County, Sichuan Province, the ministry has deployed proper and timely emergency rescue and investigation with local governments and departments.

During the seven-day holiday, firefighting and rescue teams nationwide dispatched about 737,400 firefighters in 63,700 tasks.

A total of 4,425 people were rescued or evacuated during the period, the ministry said.

The Spring Festival, which falls on Jan. 22 this year, is the biggest occasion for family reunions and heralds the beginning of spring.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)