People enjoy Spring Festival holiday in Beijing

Xinhua) 13:05, January 28, 2023

A child enjoys food at the Nanluoguxiang Lane in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 27, 2023. People enjoy the last day of the Spring Festival holiday on Friday. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

A craftsman makes cotton candy in the shape of rabbits at the Nanluoguxiang Lane in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 27, 2023. People enjoy the last day of the Spring Festival holiday on Friday. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

People enjoy food at the Nanluoguxiang Lane in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 27, 2023. People enjoy the last day of the Spring Festival holiday on Friday. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

People visit the Nanluoguxiang Lane in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 27, 2023. People enjoy the last day of the Spring Festival holiday on Friday. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

