Hainan's offshore duty-free sales near 1.7 billion yuan during first five days of Spring Festival holiday

People's Daily Online) 15:28, January 28, 2023

Tourists shop at Haikou Riyue Plaza Duty Free Shop in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Offshore duty-free shops in China's island province of Hainan raked in 1.685 billion yuan (about $248 million) in sales during the first five days (from January 21 to 25) of the Spring Festival holiday. These figures are up 20.03 percent year on year, according to the Hainan Department of Commerce.

Hainan’s 12 offshore duty-free stores offered consumers a Spring Festival deals across online and in store, while putting on a variety of themed activities and promotions for enthusiastic shoppers.

The Haikou International Duty Free City - the world’s largest single duty-free store - ushered in the Year of the Rabbit with promotional discounts, a wide range of products, high-quality services, and a variety of activities celebrating the Spring Festival, attracting a large number of consumers from in and outside the island.

"I bought cosmetics, watches and bags at really reasonable prices. I also saw an art exhibition and live performances. It was a great experience," said a woman from central China's Hubei Province, at the Haikou International Duty Free City.

The Wangfujing International Duty Free Port in Wanning city, Hainan, which started trial operations on January 18, launched a Spring Festival shopping carnival, selling a wide range of duty-free and non-duty free items to deliver novel shopping experiences for consumers.

