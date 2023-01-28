Firefighters patrol Qilian Mountains in NW China during Spring Festival holiday

People's Daily Online) 14:26, January 28, 2023

Firefighters of the forest fire brigade in Sunan Yugu autonomous county, Zhangye City, northwest China's Gansu Province patrol the Qilian Mountains during the Spring Festival holiday. (Photo/Yang Xiaobin, Li Kaojun, Ma Yanxin)

Firefighters of the forest fire brigade in northwest China's Gansu Province have conducted patrol inspections in the Qilian Mountains. The vast mountain range spans the border between northwest China's Gansu and Qinghai provinces, where the brigade spent this year’s seven-day Spring Festival holiday promoting fire safety knowledge. During the patrol, firefighters walked more than 10 kilometers a day on rugged mountain paths.

The area under the forest fire brigade’s protection has an average elevation of 3,000 meters and is blanketed by snow year-round. In winter, the average snow depth in the area is more than 20 centimeters.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)