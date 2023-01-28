Home>>
Spring Festival holiday sees surge in entry, exit trips
(Xinhua) 15:15, January 28, 2023
BEIJING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- Passengers made 2.88 million trips through China's entry and exit frontier inspection stations during the week-long Spring Festival holiday that started on Jan. 21.
It registered a stunning year-on-year increase of 120.5 percent, the National Immigration Administration (NIA) said Saturday.
Inbound trips exceeded 1.43 million, rising by 123.3 percent compared with the figure for 2022, while outbound trips jumped by 117.8 percent to over 1.44 million, according to the NIA.
