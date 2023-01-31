We Are China

Intoxicating cherry blossoms cover tea garden in China’s Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 16:18, January 31, 2023

Aerial photo shows the picturesque scenery of blooming cherry blossoms in a lush tea garden in Pu’er city, southwest China’s Yunnan Province. (Photo/Huang Junhua)

Cherry blossoms are seen in a lush tea garden covering an area of over 24,000 mu (1,600 hectares) on mountains in Pu’er city, southwest China’s Yunnan Province.

Cherry trees bloom among green tea leaves, giving the tea garden the appearance of being wrapped in colorful ribbons.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Du Mingming)