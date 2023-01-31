Home>>
Intoxicating cherry blossoms cover tea garden in China’s Yunnan
(People's Daily Online) 16:18, January 31, 2023
Aerial photo shows the picturesque scenery of blooming cherry blossoms in a lush tea garden in Pu’er city, southwest China’s Yunnan Province. (Photo/Huang Junhua)
Cherry blossoms are seen in a lush tea garden covering an area of over 24,000 mu (1,600 hectares) on mountains in Pu’er city, southwest China’s Yunnan Province.
Cherry trees bloom among green tea leaves, giving the tea garden the appearance of being wrapped in colorful ribbons.
