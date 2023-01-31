Tourists take part in lantern parade to celebrate Chinese New Year in E China's Anhui
Tourists play with rabbit-shaped lanterns at Hongcun Village in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 30, 2023. Tourists here learned making rabbit-shaped lanterns and take part in a lantern parade to celebrate the Chinese New Year. (Xinhua/Du Yu)
