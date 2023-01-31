Tourists take part in lantern parade to celebrate Chinese New Year in E China's Anhui

Xinhua) 08:28, January 31, 2023

Tourists play with rabbit-shaped lanterns at Hongcun Village in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 30, 2023. Tourists here learned making rabbit-shaped lanterns and take part in a lantern parade to celebrate the Chinese New Year. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

A boy learns to make a rabbit-shaped lantern at Hongcun Village in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 30, 2023. Tourists here learned making rabbit-shaped lanterns and take part in a lantern parade to celebrate the Chinese New Year. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Tourists learn to make rabbit-shaped lanterns at Hongcun Village in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 30, 2023. Tourists here learned making rabbit-shaped lanterns and take part in a lantern parade to celebrate the Chinese New Year. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Tourists take part in a lantern parade at Hongcun Village in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 30, 2023. Tourists here learned making rabbit-shaped lanterns and take part in a lantern parade to celebrate the Chinese New Year. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 30, 2023 shows tourists taking part in a lantern parade at Hongcun Village in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province. Tourists here learned making rabbit-shaped lanterns and take part in a lantern parade to celebrate the Chinese New Year. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

A girl learns to make a rabbit-shaped lantern at Hongcun Village in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 30, 2023. Tourists here learned making rabbit-shaped lanterns and take part in a lantern parade to celebrate the Chinese New Year. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Tourists take part in a lantern parade at Hongcun Village in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 30, 2023. Tourists here learned making rabbit-shaped lanterns and take part in a lantern parade to celebrate the Chinese New Year. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Tourists take part in a lantern parade at Hongcun Village in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 30, 2023. Tourists here learned making rabbit-shaped lanterns and take part in a lantern parade to celebrate the Chinese New Year. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

A girl learns to make a rabbit-shaped lantern at Hongcun Village in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 30, 2023. Tourists here learned making rabbit-shaped lanterns and take part in a lantern parade to celebrate the Chinese New Year. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)