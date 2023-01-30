Scenic spots in Xi'an welcome legions of tourists with colorful lights and lanterns
This aerial photo taken on Jan. 26, 2023 shows lanterns at the ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Scenic spots in Xi'an are welcoming legions of tourists with colorful lights and lanterns. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
This aerial photo taken on Jan. 24, 2023 shows lanterns at the Tang Paradise in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Scenic spots in Xi'an are welcoming legions of tourists with colorful lights and lanterns. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
This aerial photo taken on Jan. 28, 2023 shows a night view of the Datang Everbright City scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Scenic spots in Xi'an are welcoming legions of tourists with colorful lights and lanterns. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
This aerial photo taken on Jan. 26, 2023 shows lanterns near the ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Scenic spots in Xi'an are welcoming legions of tourists with colorful lights and lanterns. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
This aerial photo taken on Jan. 28, 2023 shows a night view of the south plaza of Giant Wild Goose Pagoda scenic spot in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Scenic spots in Xi'an are welcoming legions of tourists with colorful lights and lanterns. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
Photos
