Artists perform during Chinese New Year celebration event in Richmond, Canada

Xinhua) 13:03, January 29, 2023

An artist performs traditional "Bian Lian", or face-changing performance, during the Chinese New Year celebration event at Lansdowne Centre in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, Jan. 28, 2023. The event features a wide variety of cultural activities that allow the audience to experience the traditional culture of the Chinese New Year. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Dancers perform during the Chinese New Year celebration event at Lansdowne Centre in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, Jan. 28, 2023. The event features a wide variety of cultural activities that allow the audience to experience the traditional culture of the Chinese New Year. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Dancers perform during the Chinese New Year celebration event at Lansdowne Centre in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, Jan. 28, 2023. The event features a wide variety of cultural activities that allow the audience to experience the traditional culture of the Chinese New Year. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A performer in costume prepares to perform during the Chinese New Year celebration event at Lansdowne Centre in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, Jan. 28, 2023. The event features a wide variety of cultural activities that allow the audience to experience the traditional culture of the Chinese New Year. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)