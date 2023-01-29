Budapest's Chinatown holds Chinese New Year celebrations

Xinhua) 10:29, January 29, 2023

BUDAPEST, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese community in Hungary on Saturday kicked off a two-day celebratory event in Budapest's Chinatown to mark the Chinese New Year.

It is the first time that the event has been held after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's celebrations feature a spate of cultural programs, including traditional Chinese lion and dragon dances and Chinese folk music performances.

Visitors are also able to feel the festive vibes by trying on traditional Chinese clothing hanfu, trying Chinese calligraphy and painting, making paper-cutting and tasting a wide variety of Chinese foods, including dumplings and spring rolls.

"Today is the first time that the Chinese community here has held a large-scale event since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Yang Chao, charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Hungary.

"The event has received strong support from the Hungarian authorities and fully reflects the friendly relationship between the two countries and the two peoples," Yang said at the opening ceremony.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)