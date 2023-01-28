Home>>
Confucius Institute in Namibia acquaints students with Chinese New Year traditions
(Xinhua) 14:27, January 28, 2023
Students sing a traditional Chinese song in Windhoek, Namibia, Jan. 27, 2023. The Confucius Institute at the University of Namibia on Friday acquainted local students with traditions related to the Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Photo by Musa C Kaseke/Xinhua)
A Chinese lecturer from the Confucius Institute at the University of Namibia gives a lecture on traditions related to the Chinese New Year in Windhoek, Namibia, Jan. 27, 2023. The Confucius Institute at the University of Namibia on Friday acquainted local students with traditions related to the Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Photo by Musa C Kaseke/Xinhua)
