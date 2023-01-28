Athens Int’l Airport unveils Rabbit Mascot to celebrate Chinese New Year
A passenger poses for a photo with a staff in rabbit costume at the Athens International Airport in Athens, Greece, Jan. 26, 2023. The Athens International Airport has unveiled the Rabbit Mascot to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)
A boy takes a cookie from a staff in rabbit costume at the Athens International Airport in Athens, Greece, Jan. 26, 2023. The Athens International Airport has unveiled the Rabbit Mascot to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)
A passenger poses for a photo with a staff in rabbit costume at the Athens International Airport in Athens, Greece, Jan. 26, 2023. The Athens International Airport has unveiled the Rabbit Mascot to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)
Children pose for a photo with staff members in costumes at the Athens International Airport in Athens, Greece, Jan. 26, 2023. The Athens International Airport has unveiled the Rabbit Mascot to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)
Photos
