Ceremonies held to welcome God of Wealth across China

Xinhua) 10:07, January 28, 2023

A staff member in the costume of the God of Wealth takes part in a parade at Sanfangqixiang (Three Lanes and Seven Alleys), an ancient block in downtown Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 26, 2023. Ceremonies were held to welcome the God of Wealth as a tradition on the fifth day of the Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Thursday this year. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

A staff member in the costume of the God of Wealth interacts with tourists at Sanfangqixiang (Three Lanes and Seven Alleys), an ancient block in downtown Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 26, 2023. Ceremonies were held to welcome the God of Wealth as a tradition on the fifth day of the Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Thursday this year. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

A staff member in the costume of the God of Wealth takes part in an event at a historic street in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 26, 2023. Ceremonies were held to welcome the God of Wealth as a tradition on the fifth day of the Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Thursday this year. (Photo by Yu Xiangquan/Xinhua)

A staff member in the costume of the God of Wealth poses for photos with tourists at a scenic spot in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 26, 2023. Ceremonies were held to welcome the God of Wealth as a tradition on the fifth day of the Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Thursday this year. (Photo by Hang Xingwei/Xinhua)

People take part in a parade welcoming the God of Wealth at Sanfangqixiang (Three Lanes and Seven Alleys), an ancient block in downtown Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 26, 2023. Ceremonies were held to welcome the God of Wealth as a tradition on the fifth day of the Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Thursday this year. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

A staff member in the costume of the God of Wealth takes part in a parade along waterways at an ancient town in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 26, 2023. Ceremonies were held to welcome the God of Wealth as a tradition on the fifth day of the Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Thursday this year. (Photo by Zhu Guigen/Xinhua)

People take part in a parade welcoming the God of Wealth along waterways at Digang Village in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 26, 2023. Ceremonies were held to welcome the God of Wealth as a tradition on the fifth day of the Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Thursday this year. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

People take part in a parade welcoming the God of Wealth along waterways at Digang Village in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 26, 2023. Ceremonies were held to welcome the God of Wealth as a tradition on the fifth day of the Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Thursday this year. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

