Chinese New Year celebrated across U.S.

Chinese communities across the United States are holding traditional cultural activities to celebrate the arrival of the Chinese New Year of the Rabbit, which began on Jan. 22, 2023.

The UNC campus is decorated with red lanterns to welcome the Hong Kong Ballet to celebrate the arrival of the Chinese New Year of the Rabbit.

The Hong Kong Ballet brought their show, Romeo and Juliet, to UNC-CH (University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill) campus to celebrate the Chinese New Year on Jan. 20 and 21.

Stills from the show. (Photo/carolinaperformingarts.org)

This is the Hong Kong Ballet's first U.S. tour after COVID-19. UNC is the second stop of the Hong Kong Ballet after the premiere in New York.

The performances from the Chinese School at Chapel Hill, the American School of Asian Culture Afterschool Program, and the Chapel Hill Chinese Folk Dance Club attract residents to watch and take photos.

Before their show on Jan. 21, performers from the Chinese School at Chapel Hill, the American School of Asian Culture Afterschool Program, and the Chapel Hill Chinese Folk Dance Club performed dragon and lion dances, drumming, and ribbon dances in front of the Memorial Hall in UNC. Alison M. Friedman, the Executive and Artistic Director of The Carolina Performing Arts International Advisory Board who has lived in China for more than 20 years, gave a speech and introduced the Hong Kong Ballet and the Chinese traditional culture performance teams.

In California, Los Angeles is marking the Chinese New Year with family-friendly parades, festivals, and performances.

Around the San Francisco Bay Area, a series of Chinese New Year events is in full swing. On Jan. 22, the Golden State Warriors celebrated the Chinese New Year during game-time with red envelopes, giveaways, and live performances, including a lion dance. On the same day, the San Francisco Chinese Chamber of Commerce-sponsored "Choy Suns" (prosperity deity) passed out red envelopes with chocolate coins and gifts to children.

In New York, the 25th New Year Firecracker Ceremony and Cultural Festival kicked off on Jan. 22. The event featured fireworks, performances, and traditional delicacies.

Boston’s annual Chinese New Year parade will take place on Jan. 29, bringing crowds, street food, dancing, firecrackers, and music to the streets of Chinatown. Parade-goers will see dance troupes and Kung-Fu groups performing lion dances with elaborate costumes.

The Old Town School of Folk Music and the Chinese Fine Arts Society hold an evening concert in celebration of Chinese New Year. The concert featured performances by Chinese Zhong Ruan player Tzu-Tsen Wu and the University of Chicago's Jade Chinese Music Ensemble. (Photo: chinesefinearts.org)

Chicago celebrated the Chinese New Year with performances presented by The Chinese Fine Arts Society on Jan. 22. People enjoyed the lion dance performance by the Chicago Chinese Cultural Center, followed by music by Mongolian-fusion band Tuvergen Band and traditional Chinese dances. In addition, families with young children can stop by the Crown Family PlayLab and attend lantern-making activities and interactive musical instrument demonstrations throughout the day.

In Houston, the China Pearland Association and Youth Leadership Alliance held the Chinese New Year Festival and Gala on Jan. 21. Artists, students, and residents performed at the event. The Asian Society will also hold its annual Chinese New Year festival on Jan. 28, celebrating the Chinese New Year of the Rabbit with musical and dance performances, crafts, and other activities.

More celebrations will continue across the U.S. until the Lantern Festival, which will fall on Feb. 5.

