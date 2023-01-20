Home>>
Bakery decorated for upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Cairo, Egypt
(Xinhua) 11:00, January 20, 2023
A staff member shows a rabbit-themed cake in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, the year of the Rabbit, at a bakery in Cairo, Egypt, Jan. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
People gather at a bakery which is decorated for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, the year of the Rabbit, in Cairo, Egypt, Jan. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
A customer is seen in a bakery which is decorated for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, the year of the Rabbit, in Cairo, Egypt, Jan. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
