Chinese red lanterns adorn streets in Manchester, Britain
Traditional Chinese red lanterns in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year are seen in central Manchester, Britain, Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo by Jon Super/Xinhua)
Traditional Chinese red lanterns in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year are seen in central Manchester, Britain, Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo by Jon Super/Xinhua)
Traditional Chinese red lanterns in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year are seen in central Manchester, Britain, Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo by Jon Super/Xinhua)
Traditional Chinese red lanterns in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year are seen in central Manchester, Britain, Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo by Jon Super/Xinhua)
Traditional Chinese red lanterns in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year are seen in central Manchester, Britain, Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo by Jon Super/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- CSSAUK holds gala to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year in London
- Myanmar holds festive event to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year
- People shop for upcoming lunar New Year in Manila, the Philippines
- China, UN hold Year of Rabbit exhibition in Ethiopian capital
- In pics: underwater performance in celebration of Lunar New Year in Malaysia
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.