Chinese red lanterns adorn streets in Manchester, Britain

Xinhua) 14:58, January 19, 2023

Traditional Chinese red lanterns in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year are seen in central Manchester, Britain, Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo by Jon Super/Xinhua)

Traditional Chinese red lanterns in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year are seen in central Manchester, Britain, Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo by Jon Super/Xinhua)

Traditional Chinese red lanterns in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year are seen in central Manchester, Britain, Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo by Jon Super/Xinhua)

Traditional Chinese red lanterns in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year are seen in central Manchester, Britain, Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo by Jon Super/Xinhua)

Traditional Chinese red lanterns in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year are seen in central Manchester, Britain, Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo by Jon Super/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)