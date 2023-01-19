Home>>
People shop for upcoming lunar New Year in Manila, the Philippines
(Xinhua) 13:35, January 19, 2023
People select decorations for the upcoming lunar New Year at the Chinatown in Manila, the Philippines, Jan. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
People select decorations for the upcoming lunar New Year at the Chinatown in Manila, the Philippines, Jan. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
A customer takes pictures of decorations for the upcoming lunar New Year at the Chinatown in Manila, the Philippines, Jan. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
People select decorations for the upcoming lunar New Year at the Chinatown in Manila, the Philippines, Jan. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
