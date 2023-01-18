Rabbits "hop" on stamps, birth certificates, iconic streets in Australia to mark Chinese Lunar New Year

SYDNEY, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- As the Chinese Lunar New Year is drawing near, Australia has merged multiple bunny elements into its newly-released stamps, birth certificates and urban landscapes to observe the Chinese New Year of Rabbit which begins on Jan. 22.

Designed by award-winning Chinese illustrator Chrissy Lau, the "Year of Rabbit 2023" stamp pack was rolled out on Tuesday by national postal service provider Australia Post.

The stamps featured the Fortune Rabbit, the Prosperity Rabbit, and the Longevity Rabbit - three cartoon characters dressed in ancient Chinese costumes.

"The three lucky rabbits are inspired by the three Chinese gods, Shouxing, Luxing and Fuxing, that are displayed throughout Asia, and which are considered to have the three attributes for a good life, longevity, prosperity, and happiness," Australia Post Philatelic Manager Michael Zsolt told Xinhua.

In Zsolt's eyes, rabbits are reflective of luck and are much adored by children and adults alike. "They are definitely an animal that brings a smile to many," he said.

"Each year we look to create an inspiring collection of Lunar New Year stamps that reflect happiness, joy and good fortune and I think this year's collection captures these sentiments perfectly," Zsolt added.

Also on Tuesday, the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) unveiled a special Chinese Zodiac birth certificate to ring in the Year of Rabbit.

According to a statement from the NSW Department of Customer Service and the NSW Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages, the design was crafted by Australian-Chinese brush painter Lucy Wang.

On the certificate, a brown lop-eared rabbit and a smaller hare immerse themselves in the majestic waterfalls of the Blue Mountains, the iconic Three Sisters in Katoomba and the Pool of Siloam in Leura.

Wang said that the design incorporates a blend of modern and traditional color palettes and techniques through the meticulous Gongbi style of oriental brush painting.

"In Chinese culture, the rabbit is known to be the luckiest of the 12 zodiac animals and symbolizes peace and longevity which is reminiscent of the tranquil environment of the Blue Mountains and the lush Australian golden wattle and native bush ferns featured in this design," she noted.

In addition to those professionals, young aspiring artists were also invited to join the celebration with their paint brushes. The Sydney City Council selected 36 rabbit artworks created by children aged six to 12 to embellish the pedestrianized George Street.

Ten illuminated plinths on the street are expected to showcase paintings, adding a festive atmosphere to the city center, while the malls and windows of some businesses on the nearby Dixon Street will also put the artworks on display. Besides, major cities across Australia will stage a series of traditional events, including lion dancing, Chinese zodiac lantern exhibitions, and dragon boat races.

