People visit Chinatowns to celebrate upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in U.S.
People shop at a fair in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Chinatown, San Francisco, the United States, Jan. 15, 2023. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)
A young girl holds two stuffed toys at a fair in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Chinatown, San Francisco, the United States, Jan. 15, 2023. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)
People visit a fair in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Chinatown, San Francisco, the United States, Jan. 15, 2023. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)
People visit a fair in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Chinatown, San Francisco, the United States, Jan. 15, 2023. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)
People perform the lion dance during a ceremony for Chinese Lunar New Year celebration in Chinatown in Chicago, the United States, on Jan. 15, 2023. Chicago Chinatown has been decorated with hundreds of red lanterns to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year. (Photo by Vincent D. Johnson/Xinhua)
People perform the dragon dance during a ceremony for Chinese Lunar New Year celebration in Chinatown in Chicago, the United States, on Jan. 15, 2023. Chicago Chinatown has been decorated with hundreds of red lanterns to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year. (Photo by Vincent D. Johnson/Xinhua)
People perform the dragon dance and the lion dance during a ceremony for Chinese Lunar New Year celebration in Chinatown in Chicago, the United States, on Jan. 15, 2023. Chicago Chinatown has been decorated with hundreds of red lanterns to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year. (Photo by Vincent D. Johnson/Xinhua)
A statute of a rabbit is pictured in Chinatown in Chicago, the United States, on Jan. 15, 2023. Chicago Chinatown has been decorated with hundreds of red lanterns to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year. (Photo by Vincent D. Johnson/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Folk arts, cultural festival held in New York City to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year
- What it's like to celebrate Chinese New Year in Xinjiang
- French post office issues Chinese New Year stamps
- Chinatown in Jakarta decorated with variety of Chinese lunar new year decorations
- New Year fair adds happiness on Guizhou's "slow trains"
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.