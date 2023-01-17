People visit Chinatowns to celebrate upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in U.S.

Xinhua) 11:27, January 17, 2023

People shop at a fair in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Chinatown, San Francisco, the United States, Jan. 15, 2023. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)

A young girl holds two stuffed toys at a fair in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Chinatown, San Francisco, the United States, Jan. 15, 2023. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)

People visit a fair in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Chinatown, San Francisco, the United States, Jan. 15, 2023. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)

People visit a fair in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Chinatown, San Francisco, the United States, Jan. 15, 2023. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)

People perform the lion dance during a ceremony for Chinese Lunar New Year celebration in Chinatown in Chicago, the United States, on Jan. 15, 2023. Chicago Chinatown has been decorated with hundreds of red lanterns to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year. (Photo by Vincent D. Johnson/Xinhua)

People perform the dragon dance during a ceremony for Chinese Lunar New Year celebration in Chinatown in Chicago, the United States, on Jan. 15, 2023. Chicago Chinatown has been decorated with hundreds of red lanterns to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year. (Photo by Vincent D. Johnson/Xinhua)

People perform the dragon dance and the lion dance during a ceremony for Chinese Lunar New Year celebration in Chinatown in Chicago, the United States, on Jan. 15, 2023. Chicago Chinatown has been decorated with hundreds of red lanterns to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year. (Photo by Vincent D. Johnson/Xinhua)

A statute of a rabbit is pictured in Chinatown in Chicago, the United States, on Jan. 15, 2023. Chicago Chinatown has been decorated with hundreds of red lanterns to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year. (Photo by Vincent D. Johnson/Xinhua)

