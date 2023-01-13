Chinatown in Jakarta decorated with variety of Chinese lunar new year decorations
People stroll at Chinatown in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 12, 2023. As the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit approaches, the Chinatown in Jakarta is decorated with a variety of decorations, creating a festive atmosphere for visitors. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
A visitor passes by a shop selling Chinese Lunar New Year decorations at Chinatown in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 12, 2023. As the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit approaches, the Chinatown in Jakarta is decorated with a variety of decorations, creating a festive atmosphere for visitors. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
A child poses for photos with sculptures of Chinese Zodiac animals at Chinatown in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 12, 2023. As the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit approaches, the Chinatown in Jakarta is decorated with a variety of decorations, creating a festive atmosphere for visitors. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
People take photos with sculptures of Chinese Zodiac animals at Chinatown in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 12, 2023. As the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit approaches, the Chinatown in Jakarta is decorated with a variety of decorations, creating a festive atmosphere for visitors. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
Photos
