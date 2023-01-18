In pics: underwater performance in celebration of Lunar New Year in Malaysia
Divers dressed as a lion and a Fortune God stage an underwater performance in celebration of the Lunar New Year at Aquaria KLCC in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Divers dressed as a lion and a Fortune God stage an underwater performance in celebration of the Lunar New Year at Aquaria KLCC in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Divers dressed as a lion and a Fortune God stage an underwater performance in celebration of the Lunar New Year at Aquaria KLCC in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Visitors take photos of divers who are dressed as a lion and a Fortune God during an underwater performance in celebration of the Lunar New Year at Aquaria KLCC in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Photos
