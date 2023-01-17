Chinatown in Thai capital lights up to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year

Xinhua) 16:13, January 17, 2023

BANGKOK, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- A light-up ceremony was held Monday on the Yaowarat Road, or the Chinatown, in the Thai capital of Bangkok to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year.

From 6 p.m. to midnight local time from Jan. 14 to Feb. 15, 200 meters of the Yaowarat Road will be decorated with lights, including a 45-meter-long light tunnel and lanterns of various styles, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

Besides Bangkok, the TAT will organize Chinese Lunar New Year celebration activities in four other provinces, including Phuket and Songkhla, Thailand's Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said after the ceremony.

"The Chinese New Year is one of the most important festivals celebrated in Thailand. I believe we'll welcome more Chinese tourists this year," Phiphat said.

On the Yaowarat Road, where many Chinese descendants live and do business, the Chinese Lunar New Year atmosphere prevails, attracting both Thai residents and foreign tourists.

The Chinese Lunar New Year falls on Jan. 22 this year, marking the start of the Year of Rabbit.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Sheng Chuyi)