Decorations featuring image of rabbit add festive atmosphere to upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year

Xinhua) 09:43, January 17, 2023

A citizen shops for decorative items for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at a shop in Longhui County of Shaoyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 16, 2023. As the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit approaches, decorative items and handicraft works featuring the image of the rabbit, one of the 12 Chinese Zodiac animals, are sweeping the streets, adding festive atmosphere to the event. (Photo by Zeng Yong/Xinhua)

A child poses for a photo among rabbit-shaped lanterns at Xuan'en County, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture of central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 15, 2023. As the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit approaches, decorative items and handicraft works featuring the image of the rabbit, one of the 12 Chinese Zodiac animals, are sweeping the streets, adding festive atmosphere to the event. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

A folk artist colours a piece of work at a clay figurine workshop in Yutian County, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 16, 2023. As the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit approaches, decorative items and handicraft works featuring the image of the rabbit, one of the 12 Chinese Zodiac animals, are sweeping the streets, adding festive atmosphere to the event. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

