Children celebrate upcoming Chinese New Year in Tianjin

People's Daily Online) 10:30, January 12, 2023

A temple fair for children was held in north China's Tianjin Municipality on Jan. 10, 2023.

During the temple fair, children took pictures with toys, played traditional games, and experienced traditional DIY art. They brought back the artworks they made to add some festival atmosphere to their homes.

The Tianjin Youth Children Center (TYCC) will also organize virtual activities on their WeChat account from Jan. 11, offering children more opportunities to experience traditional customs.

Children attend the temple fair to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year. (Photo/TYCC)

