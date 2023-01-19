Myanmar holds festive event to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year

Xinhua) 14:03, January 19, 2023

Xu Ling, who is in charge of a Chinese cultural center in Yangon, attends a festive event celebrating the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at the cultural center in Yangon, Myanmar, Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

YANGON, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- A festive event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year was held at the China Cultural Center in Yangon, Myanmar on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Xu Ling, who is in charge of the cultural center, said that the event is one of the cultural activities organized by the center for Happy Chinese Lunar New Year 2023.

The event, jointly organized by the center and Myanmar One Belt One Road Chamber of Commerce, featured lion dances, giving cash in red envelopes for the attendees born in the Years of Rabbit, entertainment programs and lucky draws.

Xu said that the cultural center also organized an essay contest, a photo contest and a media event for the celebration.

She said that the activities will help the Myanmar people understand the Chinese Lunar New Year, experience traditional Chinese culture and deepen the Myanmar-China "Paukphaw" friendship.

