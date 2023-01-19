Home>>
CSSAUK holds gala to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year in London
(Xinhua) 14:29, January 19, 2023
An actress performs during a gala of the Chinese Students and Scholars Association UK (CSSAUK) celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year in London, Britain, Jan. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
An artist performs Peking Opera during a gala of the Chinese Students and Scholars Association UK (CSSAUK) celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year in London, Britain, Jan. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- People shop for upcoming lunar New Year in Manila, the Philippines
- China, UN hold Year of Rabbit exhibition in Ethiopian capital
- In pics: underwater performance in celebration of Lunar New Year in Malaysia
- Rabbits "hop" on stamps, birth certificates, iconic streets in Australia to mark Chinese Lunar New Year
- Chinatown in Thai capital lights up to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.