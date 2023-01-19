CSSAUK holds gala to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year in London

Xinhua) 14:29, January 19, 2023

An actress performs during a gala of the Chinese Students and Scholars Association UK (CSSAUK) celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year in London, Britain, Jan. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

An artist performs Peking Opera during a gala of the Chinese Students and Scholars Association UK (CSSAUK) celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year in London, Britain, Jan. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

