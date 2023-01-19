Languages

Archive

Thursday, January 19, 2023

Home>>

Sand paintings of rabbits and Chinese myths

(People's Daily App) 16:38, January 19, 2023

The Year of the Rabbit is coming. A young artist spent six days creating seven Chinese sand paintings featuring rabbits and Chinese myths. Let’s watch this video and guess which myths he references.

(Compiled by Wu Meixuan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories