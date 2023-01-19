Home>>
Sand paintings of rabbits and Chinese myths
(People's Daily App) 16:38, January 19, 2023
The Year of the Rabbit is coming. A young artist spent six days creating seven Chinese sand paintings featuring rabbits and Chinese myths. Let’s watch this video and guess which myths he references.
(Compiled by Wu Meixuan)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese red lanterns adorn streets in Manchester, Britain
- China, UN hold Year of Rabbit exhibition in Ethiopian capital
- In pics: underwater performance in celebration of Lunar New Year in Malaysia
- Rabbits "hop" on stamps, birth certificates, iconic streets in Australia to mark Chinese Lunar New Year
- Chinatown in Thai capital lights up to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year
- The sand painting dream of a girl
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.