Elementary students watch lion dance performance in Indonesia

Xinhua) 13:45, January 20, 2023

Elementary students watch a lion dance performance during a cultural event to welcome the Chinese Lunar New Year in Surakarta, Central Java, Indonesia, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo by Bram Selo/Xinhua)

