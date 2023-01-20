Shopping center prepares for upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of Rabbit in Toronto, Canada
Customers shop at a Chinese supermarket with decorations marking the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit at a shopping center in Toronto, Canada, on Jan. 18, 2023. The Chinese Lunar Year of the Rabbit begins on Jan. 22, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
People walk through an art installation marking the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit at a shopping center in Toronto, Canada, on Jan. 18, 2023. The Chinese Lunar Year of the Rabbit begins on Jan. 22, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Customers shop at a Chinese supermarket with decorations marking the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit at a shopping center in Toronto, Canada, on Jan. 18, 2023. The Chinese Lunar Year of the Rabbit begins on Jan. 22, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
People walk past an art installation marking the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit at a shopping center in Toronto, Canada, on Jan. 18, 2023. The Chinese Lunar Year of the Rabbit begins on Jan. 22, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Jan. 18, 2023 shows bunny chocolates marking the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit at a chocolate store in Toronto, Canada. The Chinese Lunar Year of the Rabbit begins on Jan. 22, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Photos
