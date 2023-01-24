Elements of “rabbit” to mark Chinese New Year

This photo taken on Jan. 19, 2023 shows rabbit-themed seals carved with bamboo roots by Zhang Donghua, inheritor of Wuyi bamboo carving, in Wuyishan City, southeast China's Fujian Province. The Chinese New Year for 2023 marks the Year of the Rabbit -- a gentle and beloved animal that signifies vitality, wittiness, cautiousness and good luck in the Chinese zodiac. (Photo by Chen Ying/Xinhua)

A clay sculpture "Lord Rabbit" is pictured in the China Millennium Monument in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 23, 2023. Lord Rabbit, known as Tu'er Ye in Chinese, is an auspicious clay toy for children in Beijing.

A visitor takes photos of a rabbit depicted on a mural in a mural exhibition hall of Hebei Museum in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 23, 2023.

A folk artist creates rabbit-themed paper cutting works in Lizhuang Town, Huimin County, Binzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 13, 2023.

Citizens pose for photos with a giant inflatable rabbit installation in front of a shopping mall in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 23, 2023.

The Chinese New Year for 2023 marks the Year of the Rabbit -- a gentle and beloved animal that signifies vitality, wittiness, cautiousness and good luck in the Chinese zodiac.

A citizen displays ceramic rabbits produced by a ceramic factory in Dehua County of Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 23, 2023.

The Chinese New Year for 2023 marks the Year of the Rabbit -- a gentle and beloved animal that signifies vitality, wittiness, cautiousness and good luck in the Chinese zodiac. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

This photo taken on Jan. 22, 2023 shows a ceramic rabbit displayed during an exhibition in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

The Chinese New Year for 2023 marks the Year of the Rabbit -- a gentle and beloved animal that signifies vitality, wittiness, cautiousness and good luck in the Chinese zodiac. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A cook displays rabbit-shaped steamed bread at Qingdao Polar Ocean Park in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 18, 2023.

The Chinese New Year for 2023 marks the Year of the Rabbit -- a gentle and beloved animal that signifies vitality, wittiness, cautiousness and good luck in the Chinese zodiac. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

An artist teaches a kid to create a pyrography work of rabbit in Xinhua District of Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 12, 2023.

The Chinese New Year for 2023 marks the Year of the Rabbit -- a gentle and beloved animal that signifies vitality, wittiness, cautiousness and good luck in the Chinese zodiac. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

