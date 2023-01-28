Brooklyn Nets celebrates Chinese New Year while hosting Detroit Pistons

NEW YORK, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- New York-based professional basketball team Brooklyn Nets celebrated Chinese New Year on Thursday evening while hosting the Detroit Pistons in an NBA game at Barclays Center.

The festivities were highlighted by thematic decorations, New Year wishes board, hand-out of red envelopes for every spectator, availability of Chinese food inside the arena, and the launch of an exclusive clothing collection featuring the Chinese New Year of the Rabbit.

Nets players wore special Chinese New Year shooting shirts during warm-ups, while videos featuring Chinese New Year wishes from various players were incorporated during the game.

Chinese Consul General in New York, Huang Ping, made brief remarks before the game and wished everyone a happy new year in English, Chinese and Cantonese.

Huang said basketball is one of the most important sports in China and there are millions of NBA fans in China watching the game.

Sports bring people together and create more chances for collaboration and cooperation, he said.

Thursday's event "is an opportunity for us to come together and pay homage to the rich history and traditions associated with Chinese culture across the world and in our own community," said Sam Zussman, CEO of BSE Global, parent company of the Brooklyn Nets.

The Detroit Pistons defeated the Nets 130-122 on Thursday night.

