North China's Xingtai develops ice and snow tourism to boost local economy

Xinhua) 08:29, January 29, 2023

Tourists have fun at Tianheshan scenic spot of Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 27, 2023. Xingtai has developed ice and snow tourism to boost local economy in recent years. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Tourists have fun at Tianheshan scenic spot of Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 27, 2023. Xingtai has developed ice and snow tourism to boost local economy in recent years. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Tourists take photos at Tianheshan scenic spot of Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 27, 2023. Xingtai has developed ice and snow tourism to boost local economy in recent years. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Tourists have fun at Tianheshan scenic spot of Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 27, 2023. Xingtai has developed ice and snow tourism to boost local economy in recent years. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Tourists take photos at Tianheshan scenic spot of Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 27, 2023. Xingtai has developed ice and snow tourism to boost local economy in recent years. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 27, 2023 shows Tianheshan scenic spot of Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province. Xingtai has developed ice and snow tourism to boost local economy in recent years. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)