North China's Xingtai develops ice and snow tourism to boost local economy
Tourists have fun at Tianheshan scenic spot of Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 27, 2023. Xingtai has developed ice and snow tourism to boost local economy in recent years. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Tourists have fun at Tianheshan scenic spot of Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 27, 2023. Xingtai has developed ice and snow tourism to boost local economy in recent years. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Tourists take photos at Tianheshan scenic spot of Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 27, 2023. Xingtai has developed ice and snow tourism to boost local economy in recent years. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Tourists have fun at Tianheshan scenic spot of Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 27, 2023. Xingtai has developed ice and snow tourism to boost local economy in recent years. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Tourists take photos at Tianheshan scenic spot of Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 27, 2023. Xingtai has developed ice and snow tourism to boost local economy in recent years. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
This aerial photo taken on Jan. 27, 2023 shows Tianheshan scenic spot of Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province. Xingtai has developed ice and snow tourism to boost local economy in recent years. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Ice and snow festival kicks off in Hohhot, N China’s Inner Mongolia
- Various ice and snow activities boost winter tourism in Harbin, NE China's Heilongjiang
- Tourists flock to see magnificent snow and ice scenery of Mingyue Mountain in E China's Jiangxi
- Remote forest farm becomes popular scenic area after embracing tourism
- Ice-snow town built on barren mountains injects vitality into local villages
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.