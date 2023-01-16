Home>>
Various ice and snow activities boost winter tourism in Harbin, NE China's Heilongjiang
(Xinhua) 08:40, January 16, 2023
People watch a fireworks show in the Harbin Ice-Snow World theme park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 5, 2023. Harbin is famous for its rich ice and snow resources. This winter, the city opened three ice and snow-themed parks, launched 12 ice and snow experience products and 10 such tourism routes, and created more than 100 related activities to promote the development of winter tourism, culture, fashion and sports. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
