In pics: Harbin Ice-Snow World
This aerial photo taken on Jan. 3, 2023 shows tourists visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
This aerial photo taken on Jan. 3, 2023 shows tourists visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
This aerial photo taken on Jan. 3, 2023 shows tourists visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
This aerial photo taken on Jan. 3, 2023 shows tourists visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
This aerial photo taken on Jan. 3, 2023 shows tourists visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
This aerial photo taken on Jan. 3, 2023 shows tourists visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
This aerial photo taken on Jan. 3, 2023 shows tourists visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
This aerial photo taken on Jan. 3, 2023 shows tourists visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.